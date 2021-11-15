Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Agenus in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGEN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $996.50 million, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Agenus during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

