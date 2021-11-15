Agilent Technologies (A) to Release Earnings on Monday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of A opened at $160.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $105.19 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

