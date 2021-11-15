AI Doctor 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,355.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $541,229.20 and $13,355.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00050677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00222416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00086543 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

