Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after buying an additional 205,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,208,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Air Lease by 41.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after buying an additional 782,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,381,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,406,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 3,770.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after buying an additional 1,986,795 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $47.44 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

