Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €139.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €133.31 ($156.83).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR stock traded down €2.56 ($3.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €112.14 ($131.93). 1,431,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.49.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.