Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Airspan Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE MIMO opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.50. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.