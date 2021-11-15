AirSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $2.92 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $64.44 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00051305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00221404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00087124 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

