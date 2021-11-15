Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Up 5.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71. 2,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 230,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $513,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 195.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

