Alain Bédard Sells 50,000 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total transaction of C$7,033,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$585,869,155.04.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TFI International alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total transaction of C$4,300,440.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total transaction of C$5,001,919.39.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total transaction of C$5,001,919.39.

TSE:TFII traded down C$3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$139.96. 397,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,406. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$64.48 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$138.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The stock has a market cap of C$13.02 billion and a PE ratio of 20.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

TFII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.83.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.