Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $35.03 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after purchasing an additional 545,970 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

