Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.96

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 853407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

