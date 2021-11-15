Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0965 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $326.91 million and approximately $41.10 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.95 or 0.00305555 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00103272 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00144875 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003910 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000139 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

