Algonquin Power & Utilities’ (AQN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.31.

Shares of TSE:AQN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,561. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$17.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$548.20 million. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

