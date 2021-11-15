All Sports Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $879,516.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

