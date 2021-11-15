Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $120.04 million and approximately $25.86 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

