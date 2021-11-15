Alpha Coin (APC) Market Capitalization Reaches $21,734.13

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $21,734.13 and $43.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,108.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.36 or 0.01029421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00270972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.00237370 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00027646 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003329 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.