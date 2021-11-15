Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $18,265,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $10,997,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $8,630,000. Richmond Hill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $4,965,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 319,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 235,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMR opened at $53.12 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $977.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.50.

AMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

