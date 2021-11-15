Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,992.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,020.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,845.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,674.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

