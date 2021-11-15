Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,973.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,012.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,835.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,636.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

