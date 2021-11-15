Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.07

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 179631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80.

About Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

