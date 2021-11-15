Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Purchases $49,816.06 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC remained flat at $$11.60 during midday trading on Monday. 947,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,983. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alphatec by 2,528.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 754,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alphatec by 27.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

