Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Sells $73,687.50 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $73,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ATEC stock remained flat at $$11.60 during trading on Monday. 947,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.13. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 73.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alphatec by 41.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

