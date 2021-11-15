Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alta Equipment Group traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

