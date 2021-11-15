Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alta Equipment Group traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
In related news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,274.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.
