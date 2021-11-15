Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian cut Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.00 price target on Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.25.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$17.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$707.70 million and a PE ratio of -3,418.00. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$10.45 and a 12 month high of C$19.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.75.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

