AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.84% of AMC Networks worth $78,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.46. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.12.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

