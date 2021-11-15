American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,403 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.02 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

