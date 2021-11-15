American Well Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Well in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Well’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $8.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. American Well has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $43.75.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,591. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after buying an additional 8,397,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after buying an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

