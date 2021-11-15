Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Amkor Technology worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $560,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,375 shares of company stock worth $1,896,563 in the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.