AmonD (AMON) Trading 41.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $7,077.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,430,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

