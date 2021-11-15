AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Shares Up 4.8%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. 479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17.

AMS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

