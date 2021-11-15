Analysts Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Post $2.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the lowest is $1.93. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.53 to $10.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,940,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $207.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,519. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $170.19 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.