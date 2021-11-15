Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.04. EQT posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 220,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,085. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after buying an additional 467,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EQT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after buying an additional 543,609 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,774,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

