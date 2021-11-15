Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report sales of $7.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.27 billion. Nokia posted sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.50 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,643 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 42.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nokia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

