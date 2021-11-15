Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of NAT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,309. The stock has a market cap of $373.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.42. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $36,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

