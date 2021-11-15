Analysts Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. North American Construction Group posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

NOA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,417 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

NOA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

