Analysts Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.26. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

HST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.88. 305,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,684,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after purchasing an additional 688,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.