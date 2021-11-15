Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post sales of $30.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the lowest is $30.19 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $21.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $121.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.92 million to $122.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $138.80 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $139.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,873 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,365 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 58.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $305.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14 and a beta of 1.03. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

