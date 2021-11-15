Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post sales of $30.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the lowest is $30.19 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $21.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $121.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.92 million to $122.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $138.80 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $139.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $305.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14 and a beta of 1.03. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.
About Luna Innovations
Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.
