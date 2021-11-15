Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 415.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 108,736 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,219,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,583,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 311,023 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,938,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 85,526 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MWA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. 1,427,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.90. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

