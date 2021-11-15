Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). PROS posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

NYSE PRO opened at $35.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.09. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of PROS by 6.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

