Analysts Expect Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QUOT. TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 747.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

QUOT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,597. The stock has a market cap of $701.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.43.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

