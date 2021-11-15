Analysts Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $720.94 Million

Analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce sales of $720.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.70 million and the highest is $725.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $698.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.56 on Monday. Zynga has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at $532,046.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

