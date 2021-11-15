Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($1.69) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.99). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

EOSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $571.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $1,248,170.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 669,787 shares of company stock valued at $9,046,046 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 121.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 248,581 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.7% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 875,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 36.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

