Analysts Issue Forecasts for GAN Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GAN in a report released on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

GAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $13.60 on Monday. GAN has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $571.44 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in GAN by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GAN by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,574,000 after acquiring an additional 471,971 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in GAN by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 625,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GAN by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 284,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 95,619 shares in the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $451,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,125 over the last three months. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.