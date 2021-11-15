Analysts Issue Forecasts for I-Mab’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of I-Mab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

I-Mab stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,718,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 54,532 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

