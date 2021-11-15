Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMTS. CIBC downgraded Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 114,169 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,934 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

