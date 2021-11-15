Analysts Offer Predictions for Audacy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Audacy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

AUD opened at $3.39 on Monday. Audacy has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $479.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,480.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Audacy by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,591,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,094,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,796,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

