Analysts Offer Predictions for James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of James River Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($2.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.35). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

JRVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

James River Group stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. James River Group has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth about $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,074,000 after buying an additional 883,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,728,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter worth about $23,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

