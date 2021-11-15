Analysts Offer Predictions for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

RAPT stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.12.

In related news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.39 per share, with a total value of $46,300.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and have sold 164,356 shares worth $5,570,029. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

