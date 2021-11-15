Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 8X8 (EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE: EGHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2021 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/5/2021 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – 8X8 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

11/3/2021 – 8X8 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – 8X8 is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8X8 stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,841 shares of company stock worth $741,264. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

