Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ITV (ITVPY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ITV (OTCMKTS: ITVPY):

11/14/2021 – ITV was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/11/2021 – ITV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/11/2021 – ITV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/11/2021 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/1/2021 – ITV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. ITV plc has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

